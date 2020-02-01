Khabib Got $100 Mil Offer to Fight Floyd Mayweather, Manager Says

Exclusive TMZ.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager says some very powerful and rich men in Saudi Arabia have offered $100 million to get Khabib to box Floyd Mayweather in Riyadh.

... but it's highly UNLIKELY we'll see that fight go down in the Middle East.

Ali Abdelaziz says he recently met with the Saudis to discuss possible fight opportunities. Ali wouldn't say who was behind the offer and when it would take place.

He also said the same people have offered $100 mil to host the Khabib vs. Conor McGregor rematch.

But, here's why it probably won't happen ...

Back in 2019, WME -- which owns UFC -- returned a $400 million investment to the Saudi government following the murder of journalist Jamaal Khashoggi.

That doesn't bode well for a fight in SA.

However, we do know the Saudis have been making a MAJOR push to host global sporting events in Riyadh ... with Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz 2 recently taking place there. Plus, they've hosted multiple WWE events over the past year.

Venue aside, Ali says Khabib isn't focused on fighting either one of those guys right now -- he's locked in on his UFC 249 bout in Brooklyn against Tony Ferguson on April 18.

Floyd has previously talked about boxing Khabib -- saying he knows there's HUGE money if it happens.

For his part, Conor has said his priority is Khabib -- but Ali says Conor needs to beat some tough opponents first.