Khabib's Manager Says No Rematch With Conor McGregor, Despite Dana White's Plans

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still adamant he's NOT considering a rematch with Conor McGregor ... despite what Dana White has been saying, this according to Khabib's manager.

White has been talking about a Conor vs. Khabib rematch for weeks -- telling BT Sport, "If Conor can get through [Cowboy Cerrone], and if Khabib can get through [Tony Ferguson], then we’d be looking at a rematch with Conor and Khabib down the line pretty soon."

Conor vs Cowboy = Done ✔️

So, when we saw Ali Abdelaziz out in NYC, we asked how Khabib felt about running it back with Conor ... and he made it pretty clear, the Dagestani ain't down.

"Conor is not on our radar," Ali says ... "He might lose to Cowboy. I think he might lose!"

Ali pointed out the first fight ... saying Khabib simply kicked Conor's ass for 4 rounds before making the Irishman tap out. He thinks Justin Gaethje is a better opponent for McGregor but has his own suspicions about why the UFC hasn't booked that fight.

"The UFC made the right choice not to fight Gaethje because he would have beat his ass, simple."

What's interesting is Ali -- who reps both Gaethje and Khabib -- says he thinks those two should fight it out one of these days because they're two of the best in the world.

In fact, we spoke with Gaethje about the possibility of a Khabib fight a few months ago ... and he says it's nothing personal, he just wants to fight the best.

As for Ali, he had one hell of a year in 2019 ... with clients like Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo and others winning belts and putting on great fights.

So, how can things get better in 2020? He's got a plan ...