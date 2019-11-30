Ring Girls Nixed for Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua Rematch In Saudi Arabia

Exclusive Getty/Diriyah Season

The Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua rematch will have TONS of action -- but it will NOT have scantily clad women flashing giant cards between rounds.

TMZ Sports has confirmed ... promoters have decided NOT to include ring girls at the Dec. 7 event, out of respect for local culture in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has a strict dress code when it comes to women -- though the country is easing back on restrictions ... especially when it comes to foreigners.

But, the promoters for Ruiz vs. Joshua II aren't trying to push boundaries or ruffle feathers ... so they've decided to scrap the ring girls from the event to avoid controversy.

As we previously reported, WWE was faced with a similar decision when they held their "Crown Jewel" event in Riyadh earlier this year ... and ultimately decided their female wrestlers would wear more modest costumes instead of the usual revealing, sexy attire.

WWE honcho Stephanie McMahon explained it this way ... "We need to be respectful of the cultures in the countries we perform in."