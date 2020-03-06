Arnold Schwarzenegger Shows Inside Empty Fitness Expo Due to Coronavirus

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's showing us his completely empty fitness expo venue -- shut down due to coronavirus fears, and it's a pretty eerie scene.

Arnold joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday from inside the massive 750,000-square-foot convention space in Columbus, OH. It was supposed to be packed right now with a quarter of a million people for the country's biggest health and fitness expo ... before coronavirus, that is.

As you can see in the video, it's a ghost town because Ohio shut it down out of health concerns. Arnold gave us a quick tour -- no displays, no booths, just emptiness.

As we reported ... the Arnold Sports Festival coincides with the expo, and it's going on as planned nearby even though the government closed it to spectators.

Arnold says he still doesn't understand why the sporting portion -- which draws no more than 4,000 fans to a single event -- is not allowed to host spectators when bigger sporting events in Ohio are still business as usual.