Jets' Quinnen Williams Arrested For Bringing Gun To Airport

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested at LaGuardia on Thursday ... cops tell TMZ Sports the former 1st-round pick brought a gun to the airport.

Law enforcement sources tell us Williams was going through a security checkpoint at around 9:15 PM ET when TSA agents scanned his luggage and found a Glock 19.

The way it was put to us ... Quinnen told officials he believed he could carry the gun into New York legally ... since the 22-year-old does have an Alabama permit for the firearm.

But, after authorities explained to the 6'3", 303-pound NFL player he had to have an NY permit to carry there ... they arrested him on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

We're told Williams was issued a summons ... and will be forced to appear in court soon.

Quinnen was a MASSIVE star coming out of the Univ. of Alabama ... he was the No. 3 pick by the Jets in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Williams played in 13 games for NY this past season -- starting nine of them -- and he recorded 2.5 sacks with 28 combined tackles.