Lakers Fan Breaks the Law to Scream 'F**k Kawhi' at Lakers Player
3/9/2020 7:30 AM PT
A Lakers fan -- who clearly hates the Clippers -- drove the WRONG WAY down a 1-way street ... just so he could scream, "F*ck Kawhi," at Lakers player Jared Dudley.
It was super dangerous and unnecessary ... but also ... kinda funny.
Dudley was hanging in Beverly Hills Sunday after the Lakers beat the Clippers in a 112 to 103 showdown at Staples Center.
We were talkin' with Dudley about LeBron James' statements on coronavirus and how he wouldn't play if the NBA blocked fans from attending games ... when all of a sudden, the heckler appeared.
Fortunately, no one was hurt ... but it got a smile from Dudley and our photog.
As for the coronavirus talk, Dudley doesn't seem to be too concerned -- and says he'll fall in line with whatever King James wants to do.
