Cycling Star Fernando Gaviria Says He's 'Fine' Despite Coronavirus Diagnosis

Cycling star Fernando Gaviria is giving hope to those infected by the coronavirus ... he posted a video Thursday insisting he's "fine" despite his diagnosis last month.

The 25-year-old Colombian revealed he was one of several who had contracted COVID-19 during February's 2020 UAE Tour race in the United Arab Emirates.

Gaviria confirmed he has been in the hospital and quarantined while battling the virus ... but said in Spanish on Thursday he's all good.

"Hello everyone, there are many rumors circulating in regard to my state of health, but I'm fine," Gaviria said. "I've been here, undergoing regular tests, which have returned positive for the coronavirus, but I'm feeling fine."

Gaviria added, "Thank you to my team and to everyone at the hospital who looked after me to perfection. I'm here to avoid infecting other people, and to avoid this continuing to spread in the way it currently is."

"This is to assure everyone that everything is going well, and let's hope it's all resolved soon."

Gaviria is one of many professional athletes who have revealed a positive diagnosis this week ... with the most notable one, NBA star Rudy Gobert, getting the confirmation Wednesday.