Floyd Mayweather Remembers Late Ex-GF Josie Harris With Family Pics

Floyd Mayweather is breaking his silence on his late ex-girlfriend Josie Harris ... remembering her as his rock, his angel, his love and his heart.

The undefeated boxer just posted a series of super-sweet photos of Josie, him and two of their three children ... the first time Floyd's publicly acknowledged her loss after this week's shocking death.

Floyd is sharing 7 photos of him with Josie and two of their boys, Koraun and Zion ... and the captions are pretty telling -- angel, heart, love, rock and family.