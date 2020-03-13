Floyd Mayweather Remembers Late Ex-GF Josie Harris With Family Pics
Floyd Mayweather Josie Was My Rock ... Remembers Late Ex-GF
3/13/2020 5:26 PM PT
Floyd Mayweather is breaking his silence on his late ex-girlfriend Josie Harris ... remembering her as his rock, his angel, his love and his heart.
The undefeated boxer just posted a series of super-sweet photos of Josie, him and two of their three children ... the first time Floyd's publicly acknowledged her loss after this week's shocking death.
Floyd is sharing 7 photos of him with Josie and two of their boys, Koraun and Zion ... and the captions are pretty telling -- angel, heart, love, rock and family.
TMZ Sports broke the story ... Josie was found dead at her home in Valencia, CA Tuesday night and cops say she was unresponsive in her car. She was 40.
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.