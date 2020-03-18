Khabib Nurmagomedov Down To Fight Tony Ferguson In Africa, Manager Says

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, says the UFC is considering moving the Khabib vs. Tony Ferguson fight to another country ... and if that happens, Khabib is IN!!

As we previously reported, Dana White is adamant UFC 249 will take place come hell or high water on April 18 ... and they're currently on the hunt for a venue.

Ali tells us Khabib is currently training at AKA in San Jose, CA along with other fighters on that UFC 249 card -- and he's down to travel to any location to brawl with Tony.

"I talked to Dana White white last night. He said there's a possibility the fight is gonna be out of the country. We discussed about going to Zaire or Manila or some distant places. I said hey, Muhammad Ali did it, I'm sure Dana White can do it."

Ali says Khabib isn't worried about coronavirus -- but he IS worried that "this dumb motherf**ker" Tony Ferguson could hurt himself before the fight and ruin the whole thing.

Tony has an unusual training style -- and recently posted video throwing heavy bags around a gym while wearing denim jeans. Khabib and Ali think it's not just weird, it's dangerous.