Nelly Says Kevin Durant's Coronavirus Test Proves 'Nobody's Exempt'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Nelly says Kevin Durant's positive coronavirus test is a real REALITY CHECK for the world -- because it proves "nobody's exempt" when it comes to COVID-19.

"Our thoughts and our strengths are with him," the hip-hop star told us in Calabasas ... "Nobodys exempt. We're all the same right now."

He added, "Nobody's bigger than the other right one. I think we're all one at the same time right now."

"It's affecting the world, man, not just the music industry. And, anybody who feels like this is personal, basically got they head in the sand."

Nelly's message echoed Nevada governor Steve Sisolak -- who didn't mince words when addressing the people of the Silver State earlier this week.

Nevada Governor not fucking around! Shut down casinos for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/B4reGGNVS4 — Provocateur (@paidprovocateur) March 18, 2020 @paidprovocateur

"I don't know how to make this any clearer ... this is affecting the lives of our citizens. People are dying."