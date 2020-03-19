Mama June and Boyfriend Geno Still Hanging at Casino Despite Pandemic

Exclusive

Mama June and Geno Doak are gambling with their health -- maybe more so than usual -- because they're still hanging out in a Florida casino despite the coronavirus pandemic.

June and her BF were hanging out Tuesday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL -- and folks there tell us the couple seemed to be walking aimlessly around the casino floor. They meant it literally, not metaphorically.

Seems Mama and Geno aren't about to let the outbreak stop their good times from rolling ... South Florida casinos are starting to shut down as officials recommend avoiding crowds, but the Hard Rock is staying open and implementing social distancing measures. As you can see, the casino floor is relatively empty.

Mama and her man have taken a liking to the Hard Rock ... as we reported, they were chowing down on fries inside there just last month. FYI, this is the same resort where Anna Nicole Smith died back in 2007.

Looks like Mama and Geno might be staying on the property now. Witnesses tell us June was wearing a dress over some swimwear, which is interesting because only hotel guests have access to the pool.