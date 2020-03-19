Saquon Barkley Box Squats Insane Amount Of Weight ... Barbell Bends!!!

Play video content Breaking News

They don't call him SaQUADS Barkley for nothing ...

Here's New York Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley proving he still has superhuman strength ... box squatting close to 500 pounds -- FOR REPS!!!

The former No. 2 overall pick posted the vid Wednesday evening ... and it's clear, a coronavirus pandemic ain't stoppin' the 23-year-old from pumping iron.

Check out the barbell as he goes up and down FIVE TIMES ... it freakin' bends!!!!!

As for how much weight the former Penn State stud is actually pushing ... it's unclear exactly, but if each of the big plates is a standard 45-pounder -- it's somewhere in the 400-plus range.

Of course, this is nothing new for the man with the biggest thighs in the NFL ... remember when he cleaned over 400 pounds in college???

Penn State Strong! Barkley 405lbs Power Clean pic.twitter.com/1LnAEYqy73 — Iron Lions (@IronLions1) June 29, 2017 @IronLions1