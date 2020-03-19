Soccer Star Peter Whittingham Dead At 35 ... After Head Injuries

Breaking News

English soccer star Peter Whittingham has tragically passed away after suffering head injuries from an accidental fall, his former club announced. He was only 35.

The ex-Cardiff City and Aston Villa midfielder had reportedly been hospitalized following the accident on March 7 ... and succumbed to the injuries at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on Thursday.

Cardiff released a statement on the tragedy, saying, "It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35."

"We are heartbroken. The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation."

Whittingham is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their young son.

"They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time," Cardiff said.

The club praised Whittingham for being a family man with a sense of humor ... as well as a true professional on the field.

"The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us."

Whittingham played for Villa from 2003-07 before spending his next 11 seasons with Cardiff ... where he became the 9th-leading scorer in the club's history.