Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Donating $5.4 Mil To Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Amazing gesture from Arthur Blank ... the Atlanta Falcons owner is donating $5.4 MILLION to help coronavirus relief efforts.

The 77-year-old made the announcement Friday ... giving $5 MIL alone to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund -- a charity set up to help those affected by the virus in the Georgia area.

"As a Family Foundation we have always believed that it is the power of many that will make the greatest impact on the most pressing issues in our society," Blank said.

"This is that moment -- to join together to truly harness the power of all of us to address a challenge that knows no boundaries and has no precedent in our lifetimes."

Blank also announced he'll be donating $100,000 to help support public schools in Atlanta; $100,000 to help police efforts in the city; and $100,000 to six non-profits to help provide food in the area as well.

Blank also revealed he'll be giving more than $100,000 to various foundations in Montana -- a state he owns businesses in -- to help the homeless, needy and at-risk.

Blank -- who co-founded Home Depot -- is known for his charity work ... the Falcons say he and his Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation have now donated more than $540 MILLION to those in need over the years.