Brett Favre On Joining New Team In His 40s ... Excitement and Anxiety!

Play video content JANUARY 2020 TMZSports.com

If anyone knows how Tom Brady is feeling while getting ready to join a new team at 42 years old ... it's Brett Favre!

Of course, Brett left the Green Bay Packers after 16 seasons ... and spent time with the NY Jets and Minnesota Vikings before finally hanging it up after the 2010 season at 41 years old.

So, with TB12 getting ready to join the Bucs, we dug up this clip from January of Brett talking about what it was like to QB for a brand new team on the tail end of his career ... and it's pretty great!

"I remember when Joe Montana was traded from the 49ers to the Chiefs and I said to myself, and in saying this, I had zero inkling that that would ever happen to me. I said if they could trade Joe Montana, they could trade anyone. No one's off-limits. And, then that day came for me."

Favre continued ... "I finally realized that I'm not gonna play here and if I do play, it's gonna be somewhere else and I'm not real sure where that will be. That was really an odd time. I still felt like, yeah, I was older. But, I still felt like, much like Joe did, that you had some juice left in the tank."

"In some ways, it was kind of a renewed excitement starting over again even though there's a lot of apprehension because you gotta learn new guys, the new roads, how do you get to camp, what about buying a house?"

"A lot of stuff that you got so familiar with in Green Bay or San Francisco, it all changed. So, there was a lot of good and a lot of bad. A lot to be excited about, a lot of anxiety that you had to deal with."