Chicago Bears Trading For Nick Foles ... Adios Mitch Trubisky?!?

Breaking News

The Chicago Bears are trading for Nick Foles ... and it all begs the question -- is Mitch Trubisky officially done in The Windy City?!?!

Multiple NFL reporters say Da Bears are sending a 4th-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the former Super Bowl MVP ... and it's gotta hurt Trubisky's feelings a bit.

A lot of the Bears current staff has old ties to Foles ... head coach Matt Nagy worked with him in Kansas City, while new QB coach John DeFilippo coached him in Philly.

But the message from Chicago all offseason was that they still loved Trubisky as their QB ... in fact, remember when Prince Amukamara told us at the Super Bowl the Bears were Mitch believers?!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Seems that might not be the case anymore ... because not only is a 4th-rounder a pretty pricey fee -- the Bears are likely going to have eat a whole lot of the 4-year, $88 MILLION deal Foles signed with the Jags last offseason.

Of course, Foles was expendable in Jacksonville because of the unexpected play of rookie Gardner Minshew -- who crushed it filling in for Nick all last year.

Now, does this trade make Trubisky -- the former 1st round pick who was selected AHEAD OF Patrick Mahomes -- expendable in Chicago as well???