Paige VanZant Posts Bikini Selfie From Quarantine, Gotta Get Some Rays!

Breaking News

Just 'cause we're all cooped up at home doesn't mean you can't getcha tan on while quarantining ... Exhibit A? UFC superstar Paige VanZant!!

"America's Sweetheart" gave an inside look on how she's social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic on Friday ... hitting IG with a much needed bikini selfie.

"Sunshine mixed with a little bit of quarantine," Paige said with a smile from her home in Oregon.

If you follow PVZ and her hubby, Bellator star Austin Vanderford, on social media ... you know they're finding ways to stay busy during these times. They've been working out, they're been goofing around ... but most importantly, they've been AVOIDING COVID-19!!!

And, if you're looking for entertainment, here's a shameless plug -- watch Paige host the awesome new Snapchat show "Fight School" ... where top UFC fighters teach our own TMZ producer Lucas how to execute their signature moves!!

Check it out ... 'cause you ain't got anything better to do.