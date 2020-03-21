Coronavirus At-Home Testing Kits Now Being Sold

When there's a hole in the market, someone's gonna fill it, so it's no surprise some private companies are already springing up offering at-home coronavirus test kits.

Carbon Health and Nurx have fired up in-home sample collection kits. It goes like this ... The companies deliver swab collection kits. Customers get a mucus sample and send it back for testing at an FDA-approved lab.

There is room for error, so both Carbon Health and Nurx are offering consults with doctors to make sure the results are evaluated correctly.

We spoke with someone who tried getting the test today from Nurx. She said customers were allowed to go on the site at 7 AM and within minutes they were sold out for the day.

The CEO of Carbon Health says they're hoping to sell as many at 10,000 kits a day in a matter of 2 weeks.