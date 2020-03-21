Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Have Quarantine Hoops Shootout
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Living Room Hoops Challenge ... Nothing But Net and Time
3/21/2020 8:20 AM PT
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren't letting quarantine crush their competitive spirit -- they're still that couple that goes head-to-head ... it's just in their living room now.
Gabby and D-Wade set up their own version of pop-a-shot -- clearly jonesin' for an arcade or even a real hard court, but making necessary adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic.
We won't give away who won the husband-wife shootout, but we'll say this ... Gabrielle ain't no chump from three-point land. She also seems like a wannabe color commentator, based on her call while Dwyane was shooting.
It looks like 12-year-old Zaya is on the action, too ... we think that's her holding up the hoop for pops and Gabrielle.
More than ever, the family that plays together ...
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.