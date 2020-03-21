Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Have Quarantine Hoops Shootout

Play video content

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren't letting quarantine crush their competitive spirit -- they're still that couple that goes head-to-head ... it's just in their living room now.

Gabby and D-Wade set up their own version of pop-a-shot -- clearly jonesin' for an arcade or even a real hard court, but making necessary adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We won't give away who won the husband-wife shootout, but we'll say this ... Gabrielle ain't no chump from three-point land. She also seems like a wannabe color commentator, based on her call while Dwyane was shooting.

It looks like 12-year-old Zaya is on the action, too ... we think that's her holding up the hoop for pops and Gabrielle.