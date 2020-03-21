Kamaru Usman Rips Jorge Masvidal, You Don't Deserve to Fight Me!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Kamaru Usman tells TMZ Sports ... he was all set to fight Jorge Masvidal in July -- until the coronavirus killed those plans. But he's still ready to hand out another ass-whooping, stat!

So, while the UFC tries to line up the next fight for the UFC welterweight champ -- he's talking mad trash to Masvidal, Colby Covington and of course ... Conor McGregor.

First ... Masvidal.

"Honestly, if I'm being honest, do I believe that he deserves the fight next? No, I don't think that he deserves the fight. But at the same time, he's got the hype right now."

"He seriously thinks he's a superstar. He's talking about how I'm the most famous fighter, I'm more famous than Conor and this and that. You are drinking your own Kool-Aid right now. He forgets that literally less than a year ago or two years ago he was just 'Journeyman George.'"

"Now you lost some weight, did a little Spanish reality show and came back and now he thinks he's just Jacques Cousteau or something. My man, relax!"

Next ... Colby.

Remember, Kamaru beat Colby's ass back at UFC 245 in December. Covington wants a rematch.

"Colby I'll be more than happy to put another cannon to your face. Easy as that."

And Conor?

"I'd be crazy if I said I didn't want that fight because Conor is one of those guys that's transcended the sport."

"And of course, I think people would love to see me go in there and spank him any way that I want. So, that's a fight that I always want."

"So, if Conor's feeling froggy that fight could happen anytime. So, that's a wild card right there, that could happen any time. If he's feeling froggy, if he wakes up on the right side of the bed and is like 'You know what? I want to get my ass beat today!' ... that fight could happen any time."