Puppy Adoption is Booming Amid Coronavirus But Agencies Out of Money

Lots of folks coping with the coronavirus scare have done a really good thing ... adopt a pet that needs a home for companionship and love, but the doors to many adoption agencies are closing.

Paw Works has been in overdrive over the last week ... check out some of the beneficiaries, like Wilbur, Saroo, Guddu, Sapphire and Granite -- 32 in all.

Here's the problem ... Paw Works and other animal rescue orgs are out of cash. From Paw Works ... "As of today, our Adoption Centers are closed until further notice ... Currently, there is nothing in place with the government to assist us with the rents and utilities that we pay as we do not fall into any of the categories."

They add, "In addition, the tax benefits allotted to businesses do not help us now or in the future. Closing all non-essential business puts us in jeopardy of future financial hardships, up to permanent closure."

Paw Works needs to raise $6,700 to cover April rent for its 3 locations. A tall order given what's going on. The org has saved more than 5,500 dogs and cats.