Elton John Hosting Living Room Concert to Aid Coronavirus Fighters

Breaking News

Elton John's trading his usual sold-out arena shows for something much simpler -- playing maestro for a series of living room concerts ... to help fight the coronavirus.

Sir Elton will be hosting iHeart Radio's 'Living Room Concert for America' next week. It's an hour-long FOX TV and online benefit concert to support heroic healthcare workers and first responders on the frontline of the pandemic.

The artists will each perform a set from their own homes -- recorded on their personal phones -- in order to continue practicing the "stay at home" and social distancing guidelines.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to 2 charitable groups helping both COVID-19 victims and workers as part of the musical pledge drive. Those groups are Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.