Elton John Hosting Living Room Concert to Aid Coronavirus Fighters

Elton John Hosting Concert to Battle COVID-19 ... Can You Feel the Living Room Love?
3/25/2020 11:09 AM PT
Elton John's trading his usual sold-out arena shows for something much simpler -- playing maestro for a series of living room concerts ... to help fight the coronavirus.
Sir Elton will be hosting iHeart Radio's 'Living Room Concert for America' next week. It's an hour-long FOX TV and online benefit concert to support heroic healthcare workers and first responders on the frontline of the pandemic.
The living room performers include Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Tim McGraw, Billie Joe Armstrong, Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey and more.
The artists will each perform a set from their own homes -- recorded on their personal phones -- in order to continue practicing the "stay at home" and social distancing guidelines.
Viewers will be encouraged to donate to 2 charitable groups helping both COVID-19 victims and workers as part of the musical pledge drive. Those groups are Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.
The living room concert TV special -- airing March 29 -- was originally scheduled to be the "iHeart Radio Music Awards" ... but obviously, that's been canceled. This is iHeart's version of making musical lemonade out of the lemons.
