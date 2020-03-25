Viral Olympics Hunk Still Thirst Trappin' After Games Delayed, Shirtless Workouts!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

The worst part about the Olympics being postponed?? The world has to wait another year to see the viral Tongan flag guy again. But, don't worry!! He's got a solution ...

SHIRTLESS WORKOUT VIDS!!!

Of course, skier Pita Taufatofua stole everyone's hearts at the 2016 Games opening ceremony with his chiseled, oiled body -- a Tongan tradition.

Being the caring, loving people we are over here at TMZ Sports ... we figured we'd still give y'all a bit of Pita content now that the 2020 games have moved to 2021.

As it turns out, fans can still get their Pita fix during the delay ... 'cause Taufatofua is hosting *educational* workouts while everyone's home self-quarantined ... and it's great.

"What we're doing at the moment on the Olympic Channel Instagram page, is we're doing a live workout video every night of the week," Pita tells us. "So, everyone will be able to see exactly what it is we're working on."

Brilliant idea ... props to whoever made this happen!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.