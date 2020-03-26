G-Eazy Providing Free Meals for a Month to At-Risk Bay Area Youth

Exclusive

G-Eazy is making sure kids on his home turf don't go hungry while sheltering in place due to coronavirus ... hooking 'em up with free grub.

Here's the deal ... the Bay Area rapper, through his Endless Summer Fund, is providing meals to local at-risk youths in San Francisco -- and the G-Eazy gravy train is gonna be running for the next month, we're told.

G-Eazy's partnering with Larkin Street Youth Services to fund a local food truck which will help reach community members who can't easily access meals at Larkin’s walk-in sites. The food truck will provide lunch 7 days a week for the next month, the duration of San Fran's shelter-in-place order.

The name of the food truck is Mi Morena and it's equipped with a full commercial kitchen. G-Eazy’s Endless Summer Fund is footing the bill ... and Larkin Street Youth Services is a nonprofit dedicated to ending youth homelessness in the Bay.

As you know, schools across the country are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak ... and unfortunately, millions of students depend on schools for daily meals, so they need all the assistance they can get.