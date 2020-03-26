Jon Jones Arrested for DWI and Gun Charge ... In New Mexico

Breaking News

UFC superstar Jon Jones was arrested for DWI and a gun charge in New Mexico Thursday morning, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Cops say they responded to reports of gunfire in Albuquerque at around 1 AM -- and when they arrived at the scene, they found Jones inside a 2019 Jeep with the engine running and the car in park.

Jon denied firing a gun -- but officers say he appeared intoxicated (bloodshot, watery eyes and reeked of booze) and conducted a field sobriety test, which he allegedly bombed.

He also took a breathalyzer, twice, and registered over the legal limit both times.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, cops say they found a black handgun and a half-empty bottle of tequila behind the passenger seat.

He was arrested and booked for aggravated driving while intoxicated, negligent use of a deadly weapon and possession of an open container.

We're told Jones was booked and released and has a bond arraignment court date set for April 9.

We're also told the probation Jon got in his strip club slap case had ended on Jan. 8.

Jones has been arrested for drunk driving in the past -- back in 2012, he pled guilty to DUI after crashing his Bentley into a pole in upstate New York.

Jon has spoken publicly about his issues with substance abuse -- including cocaine -- and it seemed like he was winning the battle.

Jones is widely considered the best MMA fighter of all time -- and he's the current UFC light heavyweight champion with victories over stars like Dominick Reyes, Daniel Cormier and Rampage Jackson.