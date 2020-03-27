Rams Already Planning For Canceled Games Due To COVID-19, Would Offer Refunds

Breaking News

It's always smart to have a backup plan ... and the L.A. Rams are putting one together for season ticket holders if 2020 NFL games get scrapped due to coronavirus.

The team sent out a letter to Rams Nation explaining how they're planning to handle things if the COVID-19 pandemic screws up the NFL schedule.

First up ... the refund policy:

"If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending (for example, if a public authority restricts gatherings to no more than a small number of people), and you are a Rams Season Ticket Member, you will receive a pro-rata refund of your season ticket purchase price for any impacted games, or the option to credit that amount toward future playoff or regular season full season tickets for the 2021 season."

"For example, if two games were not played during the 2020 season, you would receive a refund or credit for the face value of your tickets for the two games lost."

Fair enough ... but wait, there's more!

The Rams say they understand some fans are being hit hard in the pocketbook due to the pandemic -- so they're pushing back their season ticket payment deadline to June 1.

So far, the NFL is pushing forward as if they'll be on a normal schedule -- with the draft set to go down in April.