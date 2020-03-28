Detroit Pistons Offer Up New Performance Center for COVID-19 Uses

Breaking News

The Detroit Pistons are taking a huge step in helping out their community amid the coronavirus outbreak -- offering health officials a massive space they own and operate to be used for anything and everything COVID-19 related.

The Athletic's James Edwards III broke the news Saturday, saying Pistons brass are willing to put their new performance center facility, which opened in October, on the line for scientists and doctors in and around the Detroit area for "whatever best use" they see fit.

Per source, the #Pistons have offered their new performance center (practice gym, team headquarters) to health officials for "whatever best use is." That could be for COVID-19 testing, temporary hospital for patients overflowing from Henry Ford or a sleep facility for med staff. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) March 28, 2020 @JLEdwardsIII

James notes ... that could be for testing, hospital patients starting to overflow the local medical facilities or even for medical staff who might need a neutral, clean place to sleep.

Nothing has taken place yet — discussions are still happening — but team is willing to offer the facility as help. https://t.co/MvarkAJhvS — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) March 28, 2020 @JLEdwardsIII

He also says nothing is official yet, but discussions are ongoing and the team has made clear they are down to help out however they can, including lending the space ... which is a 185,000 square foot state-of-the-art building that normally encompasses all sorts of businesses in a one-stop-shop type of setting. It's massive, and would certainly go a long way right now.