Utah Jazz 'Cleared' By Health Dept. No Longer At Risk Of Infecting Others

3/27/2020 9:23 AM PT
Huge news out of Utah ... where the state Dept. of Health says it has "cleared" Jazz players and staff to leave isolation after 2 players tested positive for coronavirus.

Remember, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were the first two NBA athletes to test positive for COVID-19 roughly 2 weeks ago, prompting the league to postpone the season indefinitely.

The rest of the Utah Jazz team -- including players, coaches and staff -- were all tested and ordered into isolation to try and reduce the chances of exposing anyone else.

But, Friday morning, the Utah Dept. of Health gave the green light to rejoin their families.

"As of today, Friday, March 27, all Utah Jazz players and staff have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health after completing their respective periods of isolation and quarantine following exposure to COVID-19."

"In accordance with CDC and NBA recommendations, all players and staff will continue to practice social distancing while limiting time outside of their homes to essential activities."

"The Utah Department of Health has determined that all Jazz players and staff, regardless of prior testing status, no longer pose a risk of infection to others."

