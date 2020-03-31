Chris Cuomo Diagnosed With COVID-19 ... Anchoring CNN From Home

Breaking News

Chris Cuomo's spent plenty of time talking about coronavirus on CNN, and now he's got a first-person account of what it's really like ... because he has the virus.

Chris says he's tested positive for COVID-19 ... but so far CNN says he's feeling well and will continue to anchor his prime-time show from his home.

Cuomo says he's been exposed to people in recent days who have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, and he's worried about spreading it to his kids and wife, Cristina.

Chris says he's quarantining in his basement, where he'll continue anchoring his show. He already anchored from home Monday and interviewed his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Gov. Cuomo just addressed his brother's diagnosis at Tuesday's coronavirus briefing ... saying the virus doesn't care how rich, powerful, young or old you are. Andrew says Chris is gonna be fine, but there's a lesson in it for everyone.

CNN says Chris was last at its NYC offices Friday and he's the third case of coronavirus at the network's Hudson Yards workspace. As you know, New York is considered the epicenter of the outbreak in the States.