Top NFL Draft Prospect Mekhi Becton Pushes Ford Raptor, Brakes On!

Breaking News

Move over, Jameis Winston ... top NFL draft prospect Mekhi Becton is officially the king of car-pushing workouts -- the Louisville O-lineman just shoved a pickup with the brakes on!!!

The 6'7", 368-pound beast -- who's projected to be a top-15 pick next month -- took his quarantine workouts to the streets this week ... and it was impressive as hell.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Check out the video ... Becton moves the Ford Raptor -- which weighs roughly 5,500 POUNDS -- without much effort ... all while the car's brakes were activated!!

"Only a MONSTER can push a RAPTOR," Becton said of the impressive feat.

Of course, Mekhi's workout comes just a few days after Jameis Winston showed off his car-pushing skills ... but we're pretty sure Becton gets the nod here. Sorry, Jameis.

Play video content

By the way, 20-year-old Mekhi is fighting with a few other left tackle prospects to be the No. 1 overall lineman off the board on April 23.

Begs the question ... could this vid be all NFL GMs need to put him over the top of Tristan Wirfs and Jedrick Wills Jr.??