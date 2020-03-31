Trader Joe's Tweaks Its Awesome Return Policy in Wake of Coronavirus

Exclusive

Trader Joe's just ripped a page out of Costco's playbook ... it's drawing a line in the sand on refunds due to the coronavirus.

The popular grocery store chain has instituted a new company-wide return policy ... "Due to the current circumstances we are unable to accept returns on overbought products. Thank you." This sign was posted at a SoCal location.

So, what does that mean? For example, if ya bought a food item like a bag of chips and it tastes awful, you can return it. But, if ya bought 18 packs of chips and wanna return them 'cause you were hoarding, the company's now saying no dice.

The new policy is a big about-face from its regular return policy loved by all loyal customers -- full refunds with no questions asked when you bring a receipt.

The move comes just a little over a week after Costco implemented a "no refunds" policy on some of the more popular items that have been flying off the shelves since the rise of the coronavirus ... from toilet paper and hand sanitizer to wipes and Lysol.

Trader Joe's, like many grocery stores, has gone to great lengths to keep its employees and customers safe. TJ is also asking its customers NOT to bring their own reusable bags in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. They've also instructed customers to remain at a distance while employees bag customers' groceries to limit the amount of interaction.