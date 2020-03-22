Costco Says Don't Even Think of Returning Toilet Paper

Costco is unsympathetic to all the folks who stocked up on toilet paper like they were never gonna get another sheet ... because the superstore has made it clear -- NO REFUNDS!!!

This sign was plastered on the wall of the Costco in Pentagon City outside Washington, D.C. Now that people have settled in, it seems they're realizing they have waaaaaay too much toilet paper, hand sanitizer, wipes and Lysol, and apparently some are trying to return it for cash.

You gotta be a little sympathetic ... lots of people got laid off after they hoarded these items, so money is a huge issue.