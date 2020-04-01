Florida Ammo Selling Out On Heels of Stay-At-Home Order

Exclusive

Florida residents are gunning for all the ammo they can get their hands on with just hours to go before the state's stay-at-home order goes into effect.

We got this pic of the handgun ammo aisle at Academy Sports + Outdoors in West Melbourne, FL. As you can see, anyone looking to load their 9mm, .38 or .45 caliber weapon is S.O.L. -- however, we're told the store still had shotgun shells.

Mind you, this was just one hour after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The mandate goes into effect at midnight Thursday.

Floridians have been arming up all week -- we're told ammo supplies have been low for days, and as soon as stores restock, they're selling out. According to reports ... more than 10,000 Floridians filed paperwork to get a background check, and gun stores have had long lines.