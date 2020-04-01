Nick Cannon Pimps Out His Impala with Custom Nipsey Hussle Tribute

Nick Cannon still has Nipsey Hussle in his thoughts and all over his classic car ... thanks to this sweet new artwork.

Nick recently got his 1964 SS Impala's trunk repainted with a custom tribute to the late rapper -- who was gunned down in South L.A. a year ago Tuesday. It's pretty clear, for Nick ... the Marathon continues, indeed.

We're told the actor/host/rapper/comedian commissioned Jr's Kustoms to do the airbrush paint job about 2 months ago ... apparently in anticipation of the anniversary. At the moment, the car's sitting in Nick's Ncredible Motorsports warehouse in Los Angeles.

Interesting that Nipsey is still top of mind for Nick ... who made a vow of sorts shortly after the murder.

At the time Nipsey had been working on a documentary about Dr. Sebi -- a controversial self-described healer, who claimed to have the cure for several fatal ailments.

Nick implied he would pick up the baton and actually finish the film about Sebi -- although, it's unclear where he is in that process right now.