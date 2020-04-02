Chris Cuomo Hallucinated, Chipped Tooth After Violent Shivers from Coronavirus

Play video content CNN

Chris Cuomo says the effects of the coronavirus are no joke ... it's been so bad he says he chipped his tooth from violent shivers and hallucinated seeing his dead father.

The CNN anchor ended his show Wednesday night describing the horrors he's experienced from contracting COVID-19 ... and he says he now gets why hospitals are being flooded with scared patients.

Cuomo said he was up all night Tuesday with a 103-plus fever "that wouldn't quit" and tightness in his chest. He said, "I was shivering so much, that Sanjay's right, I chipped my tooth." And for good measure ... he let his audience know his chompers aren't cheap.

Play video content CNN

Then, the hallucinations. Chris said, "I tell you, I was hallucinating. My dad was talking to me." Cuomo's dad is the former NY Gov. Mario Cuomo, who died in 2015.

In short ... Chris says the virus came at him like nothing he's ever seen or experienced. And he issued a warning to young, healthy and strong Americans ... nobody's safe from the virus.

But believe it or not ... what scares him the most is not knowing whether he may have spread the virus to his wife and kids. Chris said not being able to protect them has been difficult ... since he's now relegated to his basement.