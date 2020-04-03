DJ D-Nice Says Diddy Partied Hard, 'Drunk' Texted During IG Live Session

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

DJ D-Nice's virtual turn up is no joke -- he regularly has Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Halle joining in, and Diddy says the party is totally intoxicating.

DJ D-Nice was on Friday's "TMZ Live" and told us how his super-popular Instagram Live DJ sets were born. Turns out, it was a combo of loneliness while self-isolating, and his love for music.

His so-called "Club Quarantine" parties have sometimes drawn more than 100k people including the biggest names in movies, music and yes ... even politics.

Check out the vid ... D-Nice tells us how he got Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders to join his first set. He also shared a hilarious story about Diddy "drunk" texting!!!

Aside from his immensely popular virtual sets, the hip-hop pioneer has partnered with Spotify to create playlists like "DJ D-Nice's Homeschool." If you're thirsting for more, he's hosting another set Saturday at 4 PM PST on his IG page.