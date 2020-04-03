Mike Leach Apologizes For 'Noose' Tweet ... MSU Players Call Him Out

Breaking News

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach issued an apology Thursday after posting a stupid coronavirus meme of a woman making a noose.

"After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf," the caption on the meme said.

New Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach had to delete this tweet & apologize after he thought this was funny.. pic.twitter.com/IkFwAkizH7 — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) April 3, 2020 @MusikFan4Life

Get it? The woman wants to kill herself after having to spend time with her husband?! Wacka, wacka, wacka!

Yeah, Leach's players weren't laughing. In fact, two Mississippi St. players actually called Leach out on social media.

Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett responded to the tweet with "WTF." Senior defensive end Kobe Jones added to Lovett's tweet, saying, "Facts. He tripping."

Leach, ultimately realizing how dumb it was to post the meme, apologized.