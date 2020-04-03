UFC's Darren Till Announces New Daughter, 'Lockdown Baby'

Breaking News

Here's some good news to brighten up your day ... UFC fighter Darren Till is a dad again!!

The #5 ranked welterweight announced the birth of his brand-new daughter, Raya Lilly Till -- and he's already got a nickname for the kid, "Little lockdown baby."

See, it's not all bad out there!

Obviously, Darren and his family won't be leaving the house any time soon due to the COVID-19 pandemic ... but they've got PLENTY to keep them busy now.