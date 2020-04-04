Ben Simmons Calls His Dog His Quarantine Buddy, Isolated from Kendall

Ben Simmons If You Can't Be w/ the One You 💗 Love the One You're With!!!
4/4/2020 2:19 PM PT
Ben Simmons is taking a page straight out of Stephen Stills' songbook ... without Kendall Jenner by his side during quarantine, he's turning to the next best thing. Woof!
The Philadelphia 76ers point guard posted a series of cute photos Saturday showing himself seated in what looks to be a backyard right next to his dog, a Cane Corso named Bane Maximos Simmons ... which Ben lovingly refers to as his quarantine buddy.
No mention of his girlfriend, Kendall, here, unfortunately. She's been locked down herself at her own crib, and it sounds like she's missing her human pals right about now too.
Of course, Ben and Kenall have dated on and off since 2018 -- and were even shacking up together in a $25k/month rental home a couple years back too. It's unclear if they're still living in the same pad at the moment, but it doesn't appear so from the looks of it.
In the meantime, enjoy your doggo, Ben. They're man's best friends, through thick and thin ... and pandemics as well.
