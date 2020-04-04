Mama June Looks to Cash In on Cameo

Exclusive

Mama June's looking for new ways to make that paper during the nation's unemployment surge, and like several celebs before her ... she's turned to Cameo.

The perennially-troubled reality star popped up on the personalized video shoutout site, and based on her one review on so far ... she's doing awesome.

June's asking price for a personalized vid is $25 -- quite a bit less than other big names who partake in Cameo -- but the cash can add up quickly if she gets lots of requests.

But check this out ... her daughter Honey Boo Boo has been racking up the Cameo cash after joining the site just days ago ... so there's hope for Mama, too.

HBB's vids are also apparently "Awesome" ... and 5 bucks less a pop.

This isn't the first new business venture for Mama June during the coronavirus crisis either. As we first reported ... she also emerged on social media a couple weeks back to push a weight-loss product.