Urijah Faber Wielded Baseball Bat & Bullwhip to Hunt for Stolen Stroller

Dear Everyone,

DO NOT, we repeat, do not steal anything off Urijah Faber's porch ... 'cause the UFC legend will literally come for you wieldin' a bat ... ready to crack skulls.

Let's explain ... just last week someone jacked a $500 stroller from right outside of Faber's NorCal home.

The stroller is for Urijah's 1-year-old baby girl, Cali ... so he was PISSED.

Faber hopped in his car and went out looking for the stolen goods ... and that's when he spotted a familiar-looking stroller at a homeless encampment only a few blocks from his house.

Now, the California Kid is still a badddd man when it comes to fighting ... but not even the UFC Hall of Famer was brash enough to walk into a potentially violent situation with only his fists.

So, Faber put on surgical gloves (COVID-19 protection), grabbed a wooden baseball bat, a bullwhip (yes, that's right) ... and marched his ass straight into the camp.