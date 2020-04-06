NYC Braces for Possibility of Mass Burials in Park for 'Temporary Interment'

Breaking News

The number of deceased due to the coronavirus in New York City is becoming too much for hospitals, morgues and cemeteries to handle ... so the city is bracing for a shockingly sad solution -- using a park for temporary burials.

Mark D. Levine -- Chair of the NYC Council health committee -- says they'll soon need to begin "temporary interment" ... in which he says trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line.

Levine says ... "It will be done in a dignified, orderly --and temporary -- manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take." He clarifies this is a contingency plan, but if the death rate does not drop soon ... it will be necessary.

He claims the need for this makeshift burial site stems from the fact that the city morgue -- along with the hospital morgues and additional refrigerated trailers being used during the pandemic -- are all full or close to full ... and funeral homes and cemeteries are overburdened, as well.

Levine says the goal here is to avoid what Italy has gone through ... "where the military was forced to collect bodies from churches and even off the streets."

He claims the amount deaths occurring at people's homes -- in addition to increased hospital deaths -- is roughly 10 times the normal number every single day ... which he suggests means the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is even higher than the reported number.