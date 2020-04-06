Quibi's Jeffrey Katzenberg Explains How New Service is a Game Changer

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Jeffrey Katzenberg says his new streaming service, Quibi, is revolutionary in the entertainment game -- bringing the highest quality video exclusively to your phone, and with a starting price ya can't refuse.

The mega-producer launched Quibi on Monday, and joined us on "TMZ Live" to tell us all about his baby. Jeffrey told us smartphone video is the next big medium for premium content that includes shows with Liam Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Bill Murray, Chrissy Teigen and Chance the Rapper.

One thing Qiuibi's done is to shorten your viewing time per episode -- much of the programming is 10 minutes or less.

Of course, ya might have heard by now ... TMZ has its own show under Quibi's Daily Essentials category. "TMZ No Filter" features the latest celeb stories and some hot takes on them ... twice a day. It's already streaming, so go check it out.

JK also touches on why Quibi might just be the perfect remedy for folks fighting the quarantine blues. It's easily consumable shows and movies, which you can enjoy from the confines of your home -- and for FREE for the next 90 days too.