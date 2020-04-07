Karl-Anthony Towns' Mom Still In ICU And Needs Prayers, Says John Calipari

Breaking News

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jackie, remains in the ICU and continues to fight her battle with coronavirus ... this according to KAT's old college coach, John Calipari.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center revealed his mother's health status 2 weeks ago ... saying his mom had been placed in a medically induced coma due to complications from COVID-19.

“Her lungs were getting worse, her cough was getting worse. She was deteriorating," KAT said at the time.

Cal provided the first update on Jackie Monday afternoon saying she continues to receive treatment at the hospital.

“I would say to everybody out there ... Ms. Jackie, Karl Towns’ mother, is still in that hospital. She's fighting, she's there," Calipari said Monday.

“We get updates, every single day we get an update from Karl Sr. about how she’s doing from the nurses at the ICU.”

Cal has one request for everyone ... to keep praying and send positive thoughts towards KAT's family.