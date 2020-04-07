Khloe Terae Still Getting Bikini Modeling Gigs, Pandemic Be Dammed

Khloe Terae is still strutting her bikini bod, but don't panic ... she appears to be practicing some social distancing.

The model threw on a tiny pink bikini Monday in Malibu to do a photoshoot for a water company. Now, on the one hand, this is great news or Khloe and other models -- even in the middle of a pandemic, some things haven't shut down. Namely, companies willing to pay super-hot people to promote their products.

On the other hand, International Playboy's 2014 Playmate of the Year doesn't seem to be suffering from the so-called quarantine-19 weight gain many of us are. Soooo ... yeah.

Hey, as long as Khloe's staying at least 6 feet away from the photog (who we hope is wearing a mask) ... more power to her.