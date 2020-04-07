Khloe Terae Still Getting Bikini Modeling Gigs, Pandemic Be Dammed

Khloe Terae Models Still Getting Work ... Pandemic Be Dammed!!!
4/7/2020 8:21 AM PT
Khloe Terae is still strutting her bikini bod, but don't panic ... she appears to be practicing some social distancing.
The model threw on a tiny pink bikini Monday in Malibu to do a photoshoot for a water company. Now, on the one hand, this is great news or Khloe and other models -- even in the middle of a pandemic, some things haven't shut down. Namely, companies willing to pay super-hot people to promote their products.
On the other hand, International Playboy's 2014 Playmate of the Year doesn't seem to be suffering from the so-called quarantine-19 weight gain many of us are. Soooo ... yeah.
Hey, as long as Khloe's staying at least 6 feet away from the photog (who we hope is wearing a mask) ... more power to her.
She just better hope the cops don't catch them on the closed L.A. County beach -- unless she wants to end up like a certain stand-up paddleboarder!!!
