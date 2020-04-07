UFC's Brian Ortega Teaches 'Fight School,' Time for a Guillotine Choke!
UFC's Brian Ortega Guillotine Choke on a TMZ Staffer!?! ... Oh Yeah
4/7/2020 12:10 AM PT
"I woke up in a guillotine-ish mood."
That's UFC star Brian Ortega explaining why he chose his trademark GUILLOTINE CHOKE as today's lesson for TMZ's Snapchat show "Fight School" ... and the video is awesome!
T-City joined Paige VanZant to train up our TMZ Sports producer, Lucas -- our human crash test dummy -- in the secret MMA gym in the TMZ office!
Not only did Brian drop all sorts of knowledge on us ... but he also let Lucas try out the move ON HIM!!
Did Lucas actually get Brian Ortega -- the #2 ranked UFC featherweight contender -- to tap?!!?
Ya gotta watch to find out! And, check out the "Fight School" channel on Snap to catch up on all of the other incredible eps featuring stars like Yoel Romero and Henry Cejudo, Dominick Cruz!
