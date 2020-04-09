Colin Kaepernick Will Reach Out to NY Jets ... Despite Fake Reports

Exclusive

Colin Kaepernick has NOT been signed with the NY Jets, as fake reports suggest -- but he IS reaching out to the team in hopes of landing a deal, TMZ Sports has learned.

Colin's name was trending on social media on Thursday thanks to a bogus report that CK inked a 1-year, $9 million deal with the Jets.

THAT'S FAKE NEWS -- but what's real is Colin's interest in Gang Green ... with sources telling us Colin feels he would be a great fit with the org.

Unclear if the feeling is mutual -- but the Jets don't really have a lot of depth behind Sam Darnold at the QB position, so it's not a crazy idea.

Our sources say Colin has continued to work out and train like a maniac ever since his NFL workout back in November, where he told teams to "stop being scared" and make an offer already!

Play video content TMZSports.com