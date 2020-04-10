Train Singer Patrick Monahan 'Memba Him?!

Pennsylvania-born Patrick Monahan was in his mid-20s when he gained fame as the smooth-singing frontman of the San Francisco-based, pop-rock band, Train ... who shot to the top with their song, "Drops Of Jupiter" and follow-up jams "She's On Fire" and "Calling All Angels."

The "Drops Of Jupiter" album and single were such a smash it won the band a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song and almost a decade later the band released "Hey, Soul Sister" which landed them a second golden gramophone.