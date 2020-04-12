WWE Champ Drew McIntyre Thanks Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson For Seeing His Potential, You Believed!
4/12/2020 12:40 AM PT
WWE's newest champ Drew McIntyre is giving a sincere shoutout to The Rock for believing in his potential before he ever dreamed of getting a belt ... and the video will hit you right in the feels.
Let's take you back to July 2019 when TMZ Sports posted a video of Dwayne Johnson being asked to name a wrestler who could be the next big thing.
The Rock quickly shouted out McIntyre -- explaining, "I think he's got a great look, great build" and insane potential!
Well, the video made quite an impact on Drew -- who says it came out of the blue at a time where he was still trying to find his identity in the ring.
And, to hear someone like The Rock publicly talk about his talent gave him a huge boost to his confidence and his career.
Ya gotta watch the clip ... Drew is incredibly humble and grateful for the support -- and he'll never forget it.
In fact, now that he's become a champion himself, Drew says he will always remember to pay it forward and help other people in his life looking to get to the next level.
