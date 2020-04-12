Saints' Thomas Morstead Donating Thousands Of Dollars In Juice To Doctors, Nurses

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Saints P Thomas Morstead is hooking up a bunch of doctors and nurses with thousands of dollars worth of freshly squeezed juices ... all to keep the medical professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic safe and healthy!!

In addition to being a Super Bowl-winning, Pro Bowl punter ... 34-year-old Morstead owns a stake in a company called Main Squeeze Juice Co. Thomas tells TMZ Sports he decided he could help by donating product ... so that's exactly what he did.

"Main Squeeze, they make the best juices in the world, and we wanted to make sure we were not only lending some real physical support, but also emotionally, just to let these doctors and nurses know we're behind them."

Thomas says this wasn't just a 1-time thing ... he, along with ex-Saints star Marques Colston (also an investor in the company), and the M.S. execs plan to keep donating as long as it's necessary.

"Main Squeeze franchising company did that on week 1. Week 2, this past week, I personally donated. I believe next week, Marques Colston, a former teammate of mine, is going to be donating as well," Morstead says.

"I don't know that there's an end in sight. We're just gonna try to keep providing support every Monday as long as it's needed."

Morstead says he's lost count of exactly how many drinks they've delivered ... but tells us they gave 1,400 juices to 8 different NOLA hospitals the first week alone.